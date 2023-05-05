BJP MP chases, collars three bike-borne snatchers in Bihar's Aurangabad with aides' help

Patna May 5 (IANS) BJP MP from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh and his security personnel chased down and managed to capture three armed motorcycle-borne snatchers after a long chase on Friday afternoon.

Returning from Sasaram district prison after meeting former MLA Jawahar Prasad, who was lodged in jail on the charge of communal violence Ram Navami, the MP noticed a woman pillion rider crying for help on Sone river bridge under Barun police station in Aurangabad, saying three snatchers had snatched here gold chain and sped away towards Aurangabad city on NH 19 GT road.

Singh directed his driver to chase the accused and managed to intercept the criminals after 8 km but they brandished weapons at the MP and threatened him and his bodyguards to dire consequences if they don't stay away but he did not let them scot free.

Eventually, snatchers took an exit from NH 19 at Madhupur village to escape the MP and his bodyguards, but their motorcycle disbalanced on the muddy road and they fell down. Leaving the bike, they ran away towards an agricultural field, while pursued by the MP's security men who managed to nab all three.

"We have nabbed three snatchers after a long chase and recovered the gold chain from their possession. We have also handed over them to district police," Singh said.

"This incident was an indication of the falling law and order situation in Bihar. Criminals are committing crime in daylight. They are fearless under the Nitish Kumar government. It was a coincidence that I met the victim and helped her as a brother," Singh said.

During the chase, Bihar Police constables Rupam Singh, Suman Singh and CRPF trooper Rajesh Kumar played crucial roles in nabbing the accused. Singh employees Suvendu Shekher, Vinay Singh, Mitendra Kumar Singh and Upendra Singh also helped them in nabbing the accused.

The accused are identified as Tinku Kumar, Anand Kumar Thakur and Bittu Yadav, all residents of Rohtas district. Local police also recovered a pistol, a country made 'Katta', 7 live cartridges and a mobile phone from their possession.

The victim is identified as Sarita Gupta. She was returning with her husband Rajesh Gupta from Jamuhar medical college in Rohtas where her aunt was admitted.

