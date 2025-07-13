BJP MLA flags 'chaotic' traffic system in Vrindavan, calls for removing illegal encroachments

Lucknow, July 13 (IANS) Shrikant Sharma, the BJP legislator from Mathura-Vrindavan, on Sunday flagged the growing chaos and disorder on the streets in the city of Lord Krishna and blamed it on inaction and inefficiency of the administrative machinery.

Taking to social media handle, the BJP MLA pointed to the absence of traffic police at key intersections in the temple town and also raised an alarm over how the violation of basic protocols, including encroachment and infringement on public roads, was leading to major traffic snarls in the holy town.

Shrikant Sharma visited Vrindavan this morning and witnessed the unavailability of traffic police at key points firsthand, including those near the iconic Lord Krishna temples. He reportedly got stuck in a jam for hours because of external vehicles' entry into unauthorised zones.

"Vrindavan's traffic system has been in disarray for a long time. The state of administrative inaction is such that this morning, between 7:45 and 8:00 AM, not a single policeman was deployed at key points like the multi-level parking and Prem Mandir intersection, and external vehicles were continuously entering restricted routes," wrote the BJP MLA in a post on X.

He further said that traffic jams remain a daily nightmare on the Vrindavan route, because of which devotees as well as Braj residents face a lot of inconvenience.

"A large number of private vehicles were parked at Varaha Ghat and Sunrakh Road, and due to such vehicles and temporary encroachments, traffic jams persist for most of the day on routes leading to nearly all major temples, causing distress to both visiting devotees and local Braj residents," he further wrote.

Sharma, also a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, further sought to draw the attention of officials to streamlining the situation in the holy town and lamented the non-implementation of clear and strict instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on strengthening the traffic system in Mathura-Vrindavan.

"UP CM has clearly instructed that all major routes, especially those leading to prominent temples, remain free of temporary encroachments and traffic jams. Vending zones should be created," he said, while urging the concerned officials to take note and ensure compliance with the Chief Minister's orders.

