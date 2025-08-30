BJP MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari injured in Rajasthan road accident, stable

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) Rajsamand MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari was seriously injured in a road accident on the Udaipur–Rajsamand National Highway in the wee hours on Saturday.

The BJP MLA's personal assistant (PA) and driver also sustained injuries in the incident.

All three are currently undergoing treatment at Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur, where the MLA has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Doctors at the hospital said that Maheshwari has suffered rib fractures.

She has been kept under close observation in the ICU, and her condition is currently stable, the doctors said.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. near Amberi, close to the cut leading towards the Chirwa Tunnel, just ahead of Amarkhaiji Temple.

According to eyewitnesses, a Gujarat-registered car, travelling from Udaipur to Nathdwara, attempted to take a sudden turn at the cut, leading to a head-on collision with Maheshwari's vehicle coming from the Rajsamand side.

The injured were immediately rushed to Geetanjali Hospital by local police and passersby.

Maheshwari's PA, Jai, sustained a head injury, while her driver, Dharmendra, received multiple injuries. Both of them are also under medical care.

After receiving information, Maheshwari's father, Satyanarayan Maheshwari, rushed to the hospital and confirmed the details of the injuries.

He appealed to supporters and well-wishers to maintain calm and pray for her speedy recovery.

Hospital authorities have stated that further tests are being conducted to rule out any internal complications.

Meanwhile, the police are probing the case and conducting further investigations.

Deepti is the daughter of Kiran Maheshwari, who served as Education Minister under BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's CM tenure.

She passed away due to COVID in 2020.

Meanwhile, messages of concern and prayers for Deepti Maheshwari's recovery are pouring in from political leaders and the public alike.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.