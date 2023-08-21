BJP lashes out at Oomen Chandy, says constituency has no infrastructure

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Sunday claimed that there was no development in Puthuppally constituency, long represented by late Kerala Chief Minister Oomen Chandy.

Inaugurating the election convention of NDA candidate, S. Lijinlal, Agarwal, who is the party co in-charge of Kerala, said that he had found that there were no bridges in the constituency represented by the late Chief Minister for the past 53 years.

He also said that children in the constituency had told him that there was not even a good children’s park.

Agarwal said that the roads in the constituency were also very bad. The BJP leader also lashed out against dynasty politics carried out by the Congress with Oomen Chandy’s son Chandy Oomen contesting from the seat.

BJP leaders P.K. Krishnadas, A.N. Radhakrishnan and NDA leader C.K. Janu were also present during the public programme.

