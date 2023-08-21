Gogi gang member nabbed after gunfight

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Sunday said that they have arrested a key member of the Jitender Gogi gang after a brief exchange of fire in which the accused sustained an injury on his right leg.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Sandeep alias Choti.

As per the official, they got a tip off that Sandeep, who is also wanted in two robbery cases in PS Alipur, would come near Pushp Vihar to meet one of his associates and could be equipped with illegal sophisticated arms.

Subsequently, a team was constituted, and a trap was laid at different strategic points near Pushp Vihar.

"Sandeep came there by a bike. He was signalled to stop by the team, but he tried to flee away from the spot. The police team started chasing him. The raiding team again asked him to surrender, but, he opened fire on the police team. The police team also opened fire which hit him in his right leg," said the police.

A semi-automatic pistol loaded with two live cartridges was recovered from the accused.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.