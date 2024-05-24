Intense heatwave claims 8 lives in Rajasthan, Barmer hottest in country at 48.8-degree C

Jaipur, May 24 (IANS) Intense heatwave claimed eight lives in four districts of Rajasthan -- Barmer, Balotra, Jalore, and Bhilwara -- as the maximum temperature at many places in the state shot up to 46-48-degree Celcius, with Barmer at 48.8 emerging as the hottest place in the country on Thursday.

According to the Met department, the maximum temperature soared to over 47-degree Celsius at seven cities in the state on Thursday.

The heatwave will intensify in the next two days, said the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, adding that the mercury will reduce slightly after May 28.

Meanwhile, two persons died due to extreme heat in Balotra.

Mularam (55) was working in the fields when his health condition deteriorated due to the heat. His family members rushed him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Similarly, Mantu (22), who worked with a refinery company in the area, fell ill and was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

A 35-year-old man also died due to the heatwave in Barmer.

Deaths due to the intense heat were also reported from Bhilwara and Jalore districts.

After Barmer, Phalodi recorded the maximum temperature on Thursday at 48.6-degree Celcius, followed by Fatehpur (47.6), Jaisalmer (47.5), Jodhpur (47.4), Jalore (47.3), Kota (47.2), Churu (47), Dungarpur (46.8), Chhitorgarh (45.5), and Jaipur (44), among others.

A red alert has been sounded in most parts of Rajasthan for the next three days.

