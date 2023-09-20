Bilawal Bhutto takes pro-Canada stand on Nijjar's killing

Islamabad, Sep 20 (IANS) After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's potential link in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a Canadian national, Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the interim-setup in Islamabad to take a pro-Canada stand on the matter.

Talking to mediapersons in Lahore, Pakistan People Party (PPP) chief Bilawal seconded the claims by the Canadian PM, saying that "Islamabad has been stating this for years that India has been spreading unrest in other countries like Pakistan and now Canada as part of its state policy and backing."

"It was about time for the international community to accept that India has become a rogue Hindutva terrorist state," he said.

"The allegations by the Canadian PM are serious and Pakistan foreign office should take notice of the episode and issue a clear statement.

"India had been exposed before the world. In the past, Pakistan has also faced such threats from India and have caught their diplomats and spies. This state-run terrorism is what India practices in Kashmir and in Pakistan. Now, the same has been exposed by Canada," said Bilawal.

Bilawal questioned the international community for ignoring such events involving India for long.

Talking about the killing of Nijjar in Surrey, Bilawal said that it was clear violation of Canadian sovereignty and international laws.

Since Nijjar's killing on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb area of Vancouver in Canada, the Sikh community in Canada has been demanding the government to take notice of the matter and take action.

Nijjar led a Khalistan referendum in Canada recently, demanding an independent Sikh homeland under the name Khalistan. Nijjar was designated as a terrorist by India, at least three years ago, with a bounty on his head as well.

The claim by Canadian PM of alleged involvement of Indian RAW and the state behind the killing has triggered a diplomatic war between Ottawa and New Delhi as top diplomat, who was the station chief of RAW in Canada Pawan Kumar Rai was expelled from Canada, while India expelled a top Canadian diplomat after rejecting the allegations leveled by Trudeau.

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said while addressing the parliament.

Rejecting Trudeau's claims terming them as "absurd and motivated", India urged him to take action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil.

