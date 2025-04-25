Bihar triumphs in 12th Senior National Women’s Rugby 7s Championship

Guwahati, April 25 (IANS) Bihar defeated defending champions Odisha 21-12 to be crowned as the winners of the 12th Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Women). This marked Bihar’s second national championship title, having won it earlier in 2022 on home soil.

The battle for bronze also saw a closely fought contest with Maharashtra defeating Delhi 14-5 to retain their 3rd place. Sunita Hansdah of Odisha emerged as the top scorer of the competition with 13 tries with Anshu Kumari & Arti Kumari from Bihar close behind at 12 tries.

Speaking on the completion of the women’s competition, Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) President Rahul Bose said, “The 12th Senior Nationals witnessed some fierce battles between teams and was a testament to the progress women’s rugby has made in the country in the last few years.

"All teams from 24 states that participated deserve applause for giving their all on the field. Many congratulations to all the medal winners and especially Bihar on winning their second national championship. The progress that Bihar has made in women’s rugby is an example for any upcoming state to follow,” he added.

Bose also thanked the Government of Assam for the extensive support provided in hosting the competition.

Speaking on the performance of the Assam team and the hosting of the competition in Assam, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, President of the Rugby Association of Assam, said “It has been an honour for the state to host the pulsating rugby action over the last two days and it was heartening to see the fight put up by the Assam women’s team who improved their ranking by 5 positions from the last competition to finish 13th. Hosting this competition has given us experience and pleasure, and we will continue our efforts to crest new heights with every competition.”

With the women’s competition now over, the action moves to the men’s category, where 26 states will be battling it out on April 27 and 28 to be crowned as champions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.