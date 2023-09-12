Bihar: Student commits suicide after being harassed in hostel

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) A 15 year-old student committed suicide in hostel of a private school in Bihar’s Rajgir city on Monday.

The victim’s family alleged that the school-cum-hostel operator was harassing him for the last few days after a theft incident took place inside the hostel premises.

The incident occurred at Gyan Sidha Public School located at Tera katari Mor in Rajgir in Nalanda district.

The victim, identified as Shiv Shankar Kumar, allegedly had stolen Rs 2,000 from a fellow student. As a result of the humiliation, the victim went under depression.

The police said that the victim has shared his ordeal with the parents. Shiv Shankar, after attending the class, reached the hostel early and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. His younger brother Uma Shankar Kumar, also studying in the same school, informed about the incident to the parents.

Following the incident, all school operators, teachers and other staff have fled from the spot.

“We have received a written complaint against the school operator. Raids are going on to nab the accused,” said an officer of Rajgir police station.

