Bihar man drowns in pit while escaping police; mob sets police station afire

Patna, Oct 5 (IANS) In a bid to escape from police, a man fell into a water pit and drowned in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, sources said on Thursday.

Following the incident in Rampur Jaypal village on Wednesday, irate villagers set the police station on fire.

The incident took place when a joint team of police and excise department raided a house suspecting that a liquor manufacturing unit was being run from there.

While the raid was on, one Pintu Yadav escaped from the police and fell into a water pit and drowned.

After the incident, the joint team managed to escape but the villagers chased them and reached Garkha police station. They claimed that the raiding team brutally assaulted the now-deceased and prevented him from coming out of the water pit leading to his death.

The villagers then vandalised the vehicles parked outside, barged inside the police station and set it ablaze. This has led to a chaos in the police station and the cops fled from there.

On being informed, the SSP sent a huge police force headed by an ASP rank officer to rein in the situation.

