BiH border police foil smuggling attempt

Sarajevo, Nov 30 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) Border Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle six foreign nationals from Serbia into BiH, according to an official statement released.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Zvornik area, where officers intercepted five Indian nationals and one Nepalese national during a border surveillance operation. The individual operating the boat, suspected of facilitating the smuggling, fled toward Serbia upon noticing the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Border Police Station in Mali Zvornik, under Serbia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has been informed to locate the suspect. Meanwhile, the Prosecutor's Office of BiH has directed the confiscation of the boat and related evidence, the statement released on Friday read.

The six foreign nationals were handed over to the BiH Service for Foreigners' Affairs for expedited readmission proceedings.

