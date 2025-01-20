Biden says 'guns in Gaza have gone silent' as Hamas hands over 3 hostages

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) US President Joe Biden said the "guns in Gaza have gone silent" as Hamas handed over three hostages -- the first group to be released under a ceasefire deal between Israel and the militant group that took effect on Sunday.

"The deal that I first put forward last May for the Middle East has finally come to fruition. The ceasefire has gone into effect in Gaza, and today, we're seeing hostages being released -- three Israeli women held against their will in the dark tunnels for 470 days," Biden said in remarks from Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

"After so much pain, destruction, loss of life today, the guns in Gaza have gone silent," he added.

Displaced Gazans have started returning to their homes, while aid trucks laden with much-needed supplies have crossed into Gaza.

The three Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Sunday are now back in Israel, according to a statement from the Israeli military.

Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari are being reunited with their mothers, who travelled to Re'im in southern Israel, to meet them.

"The released hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the military said.

They will then be transferred to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the Red Cross transferred the hostages to the Israeli military in Gaza, the military said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has credited both the outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump's transition team for helping secure the deal. Biden's team worked on the pact for many months, keeping the incoming Trump administration closely apprised on the final contours of negotiations.

President Biden told reporters on Sunday that he was pleased that both his administration and President-elect Donald Trump's transition team spoke as "one voice in the final days" to reach a Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.

"It was both necessary and effective and unprecedented, but success is going to require persistence and continuing support for our friends in the region, and the belief in diplomacy backed by deterrence," Biden said in remarks from Charleston, South Carolina.

"Now it falls on the next administration to help implement this deal," he added.

Following his remarks, Biden was asked if he had concern about Hamas potentially regrouping. He responded, "No."

Sunday marks the final full day of the Biden administration, as Trump is set to be inaugurated on Monday.

