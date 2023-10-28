Biden meets Chinese FM Wang Yi in Washington

Washington, Oct 28 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during which the latter said one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques are the most important political foundation for bilateral relations, which must be upheld without interference.

China heeds the US hope to stabilise and improve relations with China, he said on Friday during the meeting, adding that the two sides need to act with a sense of responsibility for the world, history and people, and push for the steady and sound development of China-US relations in line with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation proposed by China President Xi Jinping.

This is not only in the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, but also the common aspiration of the international community, Wang said.

He made clear that he attaches importance to US-China relations, expressing hope that the US is willing to stay in contact with China to jointly address global challenges.

During his stay in Washington, Wang also had two rounds of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and held strategic communication with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two sides must uphold the common understandings reached by the two heads of state; must stabilize bilateral relations; must keep communication channels open; must properly manage differences, disputes and frictions; and must promote mutually beneficial cooperation, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee

