Biden deploys soldiers to tackle Hurricane Helene as death toll mounts to 175

Washington, Oct 2 (IANS) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday informed that he has given instructions to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin to deploy one thousand active-duty soldiers to support ongoing hurricane response and recovery efforts.

“Even before Hurricane Helene hit, I directed my team to do everything possible to prepare to support communities in the storm's path. I mobilised the entire Federal government to bring every possible resource to the fight to save lives and help those in urgent need,” said the US President said.

He added that on his directions, the Secretary of Defense has approved the deployment of up to one thousand active-duty soldiers to reinforce the North Carolina National Guard.

“These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina - they have the manpower and logistical capabilities to get this vital job done, and fast. They will join hundreds of North Carolina National Guard members deployed under State authorities in support of the response,” Biden said.

He added that Hurricane Helene has been a storm of historic proportions.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss. We are here for you and we will stay here for as long as it takes,” Biden said.

At least 175 people are now known to have been killed by Hurricane Helene, one of the deadliest storms to hit the US in recent times.

Hundreds of others remain missing, with search and rescue teams struggling to reach remote areas.

Aid deliveries have been made by airdrops and mules. The US government has said the clear-up effort could take years.

Biden is due to visit the badly-affected North Carolina and South Carolina states, while Vice-President Kamala Harris goes to neighbouring Georgia.

