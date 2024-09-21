Biden 'chuffed' to receive leather jacket gifted by Australian PM

Philadelphia, Sep 21 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who met US President Joe Biden at his home in Wilmington on Friday, said that the octogenarian leader was "chuffed" to receive the gift - a leather jacket from the Air Force - brought by him.

The two leaders held bilateral discussions ahead of Saturday's Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware.

"It was my great honour to be invited to have a meeting with President Biden at his Home in Wilmington. It was wonderful to be invited into his home for a one on one firstly and a bit of a look around his home, and a one-on-one chat, and then a 90-minute meeting between myself and our Delegation and President Biden, Secretary Lincoln and the National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, as well as the Ambassador to Australia, Kennedy," Albanese told reporters after his meeting with Biden, early Saturday, India time.

The Australian PM said that the two leaders had "a nice exchange of gifts", with the US President gifting him a book on his school - Archmere Academy - where Saturday's Quad Leaders' Summit will take place.

"We gave the President a leather jacket from the Air Force with his name on it and the full bit, and he was chuffed to receive that present," stated Albanese.

It is for the first time that Biden is hosting foreign leaders - including an "intimate leaders' dinner" at his private home - in Wilmington as President.

The Australian Prime Minister labeled the talks with the US President as very "warm and engaging", calling it a discussion between allies and friends.

"This, my understanding is it was the first time that a foreign leader has met him at his home. And so I feel that it was a great honour for that," he said.

When asked about Biden's age concerns, the Australian Prime Minister lauded Biden's insights on various issues.

"He's fit, he is totally on top of his brief, he is someone who it's a great privilege to spend time with. He is engaging, and he is someone who has served as Vice President of the United States for eight years and President for nearing on four. And someone who has such broad experience in the US Senate," remarked Albanese.

He was also asked about what he had learned from Biden and if the US leader gave any life or political advice to him during their one-on-one meeting.

"Yeah, I certainly enjoy the President's company very much. And during the one-on-one discussion, we had a very nice chat. Jill provided a very nice note for myself and for Jodie, who she gets on very well with.

"His knowledge of the US system and the globe, and the way that the world has changed. And he is, the other thing about President Biden as well, is he is someone who is optimistic and someone who speaks about hope. Hope's always better than fear as an emotion. And I'd rather be hopeful and optimistic, than fearful and negative," the Australian PM mentioned.

