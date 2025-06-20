Bhutia has made baseless allegations, presented a distorted image of AIFF: Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The tension between Bhaichung Bhutia and All India Federation Football (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey appears to be reaching fever pitch with both exchanging barbs on Friday and the latter inviting the former India skipper to the AIFF Executive Committee meeting, scheduled to take place on July 2.

Bhutia has been a vocal critic of Chaubey’s tenure since he came to power in 2022 after defeating the former India striker in elections. In recent times, with Indian football seemingly heading toward an all-time low, both parties have levelled heavy accusations towards one another.

“We follow two slogans - 'football unites the world' and 'Indian football, forward together'. These slogans reflect our shared vision, and I firmly believe that by working together, we can take Indian football to greater heights.

“We live in a democratic country where every citizen has the constitutional Right to Freedom of Speech. As a member of the AIFF Executive Committee, Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia has access to an appropriate and empowered platform to express his views, raise concerns, and contribute constructively towards the development and performance of Indian football in the various AIFF Executive Committee meetings,” read the statement by the AIFF president.

In a press conference at the Delhi Press Club on June 13, Kalyan Chaubey accused the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, a chain of commercial football academies run by the former striker, of ‘taking undue advantage by playing on the emotions of families’.

As per the newly-released statement, Kalyan stated Bhutia’s interests at previous meetings have not been in the interest of Indian football but rather in opposing decisions made by the governing body.

“However, it has been observed that since Mr. Bhaichung Bhutia's defeat in the September 2022 elections, he has consistently and deliberately made baseless allegations and presented a distorted image of the AIFF. Such actions not only tarnish the reputation of the Federation but also put Indian football in a negative light on international platforms.

“The AIFF always remains open to constructive suggestions from Mr. Bhutia for the growth and betterment of Indian football. However, it is unfortunate that in most Executive Committee meetings, his contributions have primarily centred around opposing decisions made collectively by the entire board, rather than offering substantial proposals,” the statement added.

In response, Bhaichung held a press conference at the Calcutta Journalists Club on Friday, levelling serious accusations and pointing out how, under Kalyan Chaubey’s tenure, the AIFF has turned into a ‘circus.’

In the end, Kalyan Chaubey extended an invitation to Bhutia to present any constructive proposals he may have surrounding the future of the national team.

“Having said that, I would like to inform you that Mr. Bhutia is most welcome to participate in the upcoming AIFF Executive Committee Meeting scheduled for July 2, 2025. The official invitation for his attendance was extended by the AIFF Secretariat on June 11, 2025. He is encouraged to present any constructive proposals during the meeting, which will be duly deliberated upon by the entire executive board in the spirit of transparency, collaboration, and the collective development of Indian football,” the statement concluded.

