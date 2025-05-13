Bhutan lauds contribution of Indian teachers

Thimphu, May 13 (IANS) Honouring the contribution of Indian teachers in Bhutan, a book titled 'Lopons from India: Glimpses of their Life and Work in Bhutan' authored by Thakur S Powdyel, Former Bhutanese Minister of Education, was launched on Tuesday at the Nehru-Wangchuck Cultural Centre in Thimphu.

Powdyel, while introducing the book to the audience, highlighted the contribution of Indian teachers in laying a strong foundation of formal education in Bhutan.

With more than 20 heartwarming memoirs, the book vividly captures the experiences of several Indian teachers who started arriving in Bhutan in the 1960s and contributed significantly to the growth of the education system in Bhutan.

The book launch was followed by a sharing of experience by Indian teachers currently working in Bhutan, enduring the Bhutan India Education Partnership.

The launch ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela; Lyonpo Yeezang de Thapa, Bhutan’s Minister for Education and Skills Development; Justice Sonam Tobgye, Former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of Bhutan; and Dasho Arun Kapur, Director, Royal Academy, Bhutan.

Celebrating India-Bhutan partnership in Education, on April 30 Indian Embassy in Bhutan organised an outreach programme to celebrate the partnership in the area of education and skill development.

Recalling the longstanding partnership between India and Bhutan, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela highlighted new bilateral initiatives for faculty and student exchanges, upgradation of infrastructure, teachers’ training, and STEM education being undertaken through the 13th FYP.

Over 10,000 Bhutanese students have availed of Indian Government scholarships in the last 10 years to study in academic institutions in India in the areas of science, technology, engineering, medicine, law, agriculture, humanities, music and commerce.

Several alumni from Bhutan shared their experiences relating to their academic and professional exposure, as well as lifelong friendships and rich cultural immersive experience of their stay in India.

India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill, and understanding. India's development support to Bhutan is an important pillar of close and enduring ties between both nations.

