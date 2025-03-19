BFI offers support to Boxers facing hurdles in Nationals

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Condemning state associations for blocking player entries into the Senior Nationals for political reasons, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh stated that such actions are a grave disservice to the sport.

He assured that BFI will cover all expenses for players affected by state-level politics, ensuring they can compete in the National Championships without hindrance.

“If any state federation is stopping their boxers or cancelling their tickets or arrangements, the Boxing Federation of India and I personally will pay for each one of those boxers to come and participate in the Nationals. We will provide them the tickets, the hotels, and whatever else is required. Helpline numbers will be available to them. Boxers can call this number, and we will make the arrangements for them,” Singh told the media in a press conference on Wednesday.

With the BFI elections approaching, the Elite Women’s Senior National Boxing Championships, set for March 21-27 in Greater Noida, has become entangled in federation politics. The event comes amid the suspension of BFI General Secretary Hemanta Kumar Kalita and Treasurer Digvijay Singh, following an inquiry into corruption and abuse of power. The one-man investigation, led by Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, found both officials guilty of misusing their positions for personal gain, prompting Singh to take disciplinary action.

“I must highlight this, especially for my friends from Assam who are present here—their team is being blocked from attending the national championships. In my view, Mr. Kalita and the Federation in Assam are responsible for this obstruction.

“We cannot ignore the interests of the players themselves. Politics is one thing—everyone has the right to contest elections and have political differences—but preventing athletes from competing in a national championship is a great disservice to the sport. This is something we must all stand against,” Singh said.

Singh dismissed allegations that the suspensions were politically motivated, emphasising that the decision was made per the BFI Constitution. “On the basis of that report, I have suspended the Secretary General and the Treasurer from their current responsibilities, and it is with the deepest regret that we need to take those actions to restore or maintain the credibility of the Federation that I happen to be president of at this point in time,” he said.

Singh also highlighted his tenure's successes, noting that under his leadership, India has hosted three world championships and two IBA Congresses, elevating the country’s boxing ranking from 44th to 4th in the world. He also pointed to the substantial rise in funding for Indian boxing, stating that he and his company have contributed over 20 crores rupees to the sport. Additionally, he stressed that all 54 international and domestic tournaments held during his tenure have adhered to the highest standards of professionalism, reinforcing India’s reputation as a premier destination for global boxing events.

He pointed to India’s unprecedented success in the Women’s World Championship held in New Delhi, where the country won four gold medals. “We have won a record number of medals in all forms of championships. In the last Women’s World Championship, India won four gold medals, which is something we have never done before,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.