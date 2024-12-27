BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) World Boxing has added Asia as the newest member and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will have seven key positions in the newly formed organisational structure of the interim body, including BFI president Ajay Singh, who has been appointed as a board member.

Indian officials will have representation across all key commissions, ensuring a decisive voice in policy-making and strategic direction. This includes BFI secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita, who will have a key voice as part of the Olympic Commission and BFI treasurer Digvijay Singh, who will officiate as part of the Finance and Audit Committee.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain to be part of the Athletes’ Commission

“The creation of Asian Boxing marks a significant milestone for World Boxing and a crucial step toward ensuring that boxing remains a part of the Olympic Games in LA 2028 and beyond. India is proud to be at the heart of this transformative initiative, actively contributing to the process of securing boxing’s Olympic future.

"With strong representation across key commissions, India is strategically positioned to influence key policies, drive the development of Indian boxing, and champion the growth and prominence of the sport not only within the country but across Asia.

"Through our efforts in partnership with World Boxing, India is playing a central role in advancing boxing’s standards and reinforcing its commitment to excellence at the global level,” said Ajay Singh on the formation of the interim Asian body and BFI’s role.

Tokyo Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will be part of the newly formed Athlete Commission and will be representing athlete voices for Asian and global boxing.

As one of three members of the Athletes’ Commission, Lovlina highlighted the significance of the governing body and the key role India and she can play, saying "It is an honour to represent India as a member of the Athletes’ Commission in Asian Boxing. This is a vital platform to ensure that athletes’ voices are heard and prioritised in the decision-making process."

"My focus will be on advocating for better training infrastructure, fair opportunities, and robust support systems throughout Asia that empower boxers to excel on the global stage.

"India’s active participation in this body reinforces our commitment to fostering talent and promoting boxing as a leading sport across Asia and together, we can create a future where athletes thrive and the sport reaches new heights of excellence," she added.

BFI vice president (North Zone) Narender Kumar Nirwan will officiate as part of the constitution commission while BFI disciplinary & disputes commission chairman, D P Bhatt, will be part of the newly formed sports and competition commission. Karanjeet Singh will be part of the medical commission in the newly formed Asian body.

This announcement builds on India’s recent success, including obtaining hosting rights for the prestigious World Boxing Cup Final 2025 and the World Boxing Congress 2025.

