Bengal Pro T20 League: Siliguri Strikers’ dominant display helps them beat Rarh Tigers by 8 wickets

Kolkata, June 15 (IANS) The Siliguri Strikers registered their second win in the ongoing Bengal Pro T20 League after defeating the Rarh Tigers by 8 wickets at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal and Vikas Bhati picked two wickets each while opening batter Ankur Pal smashed 62 runs in 43 balls as Siliguri Strikers chased down the target in 15.2 overs.

With this victory, Siliguri Strikers registered their second win of the tournament in three games. They will face Kolkata Tigers in their next match on Monday.

Batting first, Rarh Tigers scored 123/7 in the allotted 20 overs. Arindam Ghosh scored 40 runs in 45 balls but it was a slow knock and as a result Rarh Tigers never got the momentum they needed.

Despite a revival in the middle overs, Rarh Tigers were only able to score 123. Chasing the total, the Siliguri Strikers suffered an early setback, but Ankur Pal and Shantanu (28 off 18 balls) ensured the team reached the target in just the 16th over.

In their first match, the Siliguri Strikers had secured a thrilling win but faced defeat in their second game. On Saturday, they made a strong comeback at Eden Gardens.

Siliguri Strikers are representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. Fans are excited to see their favourite players take the field in the tournament.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, which is managed by Arivaa Sports, is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.