Belarus not to join Russia-Ukraine war unless attacked: Prez

Minsk, Aug 18 (IANS) Belarus will not participate in the armed hostilities in Ukraine unless Ukrainians cross the state border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said.

"If Ukrainians do not cross our border, we will never participate in this war, in this full-scale war, but we will always help Russia," Lukashenko told the media in an interview on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Belarusian President also denied reports that Moscow allegedly persuades Minsk to participate in its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko said that the war could have been avoided, and it is still possible to end it.

Any peace negotiation should be proceeded without pre-conditions, he added.

