Be aware of touts while buying tickets for Gulmarg Gandola

Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) The J&K Cable Car Corporation on Monday cautioned tourists of falling in the trap of touts, saying that tickets for the Gondola in Gulmarg are available only on the official website.

A statement said, "It has come to the notice of the management of the Cable Car Corporation that some tourists are falling into the trap of touts regarding tickets of for the Gondola in Gulmarg.

"All our esteemed tourists are informed through this press note that the tickets for the Gulmarg Gondola Project are available only through online mode on the official website -- www.jammukashmircablecar.com -- and there is no other means to get tickets for the project.

"There is a transparent system of online ticketing and the question of black-marketing of Gondola tickets does not arise. Therefore, our esteemed tourists are advised not to fall prey to the propaganda of touts and not to go for Gondola booking by any mode other than online booking."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.