B'desh: BNP blasts Yunus-led interim govt over crackdown on anti-rape protestors

Dhaka, March 17 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for recent attacks on student activists protesting against the rising incidents of rape in the country, according to local media reports.

The protestors are also demanding the removal of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described the situation as alarming and further criticised the subsequent filing of cases against 12 student leaders protesting against the interim government for failing to ensure safety and security to women and children, reports the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star.

"It is wrong to harass those who are raising awareness against rape and oppression instead of supporting their efforts," the BNP leader said.

Amidst the concerns and protests from various quarters about rape and violence against women across the country, a platform called 'Bangladesh against Rape and Violence' was recently formed by university teachers and students.

Last week they organised a march towards the residence of Chief Advisor Yunus to protest against the rape of women and children and demand exemplary punishment for rapists.

The police stopped the march, following which a scuffle broke out. Police then filed cases against the leaders of some student organisations involved in the protest march, Bangladesh's leading daily Prothom Alo reported.

Later addressing a media conference in Dhaka, student protesters under the banner of 'Bangladesh Against Rape and Oppression' denounces the case file by the police as false and baseless.

They have accused the police of spreading misinformation about their movement. The students criticised Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, accusing him of "completely failing to ensure public safety."

"Incidents of murder, robbery, theft, and violence against women have significantly increased. Rape and abuse have become daily occurrences. Women across the country face constant harassment, both on the streets and in cyberspace, making the environment unbearable and unsafe," reports The Business Standard, quoting one of the student representatives.

The threats and crackdown on the anti-rape protestors by the interim government led by Yunus expose the total collapse of the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

Recently, as many as eight student organisations -- demanding removal of the Home Affairs Advisor in the interim government for prevailing lawlessness in the country -- called off their planned march in Dhaka amid threats and intimidation and instead held a brief rally, local media reported.

Bangladesh has been gripped with protest movements in the last few days. Hundreds of cases of violence against women and children have been reported from across Bangladesh since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime came into power in August 2024.

People in Bangladesh have been continuously demanding the removal of Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, citing his incompetence and failure to ensure security and safety.

