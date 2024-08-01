BCCI to take IPL owners’ suggestions to governing council before formulating player regulations

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it will take forward the recommendations of all ten IPL franchise owners to the tournament’s governing council before finalising player regulations ahead of the IPL 2025 season. The BCCI had called for a meeting with all ten franchise owners at its headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, where thoughts related to mega auctions, player retention and impact player rule among other issues were discussed.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday organized a constructive dialogue with the owners of the 10 franchises on various subjects pertaining to the upcoming season of the TATA IPL.”

“The franchise owners tabled feedback on player regulations and other commercial aspects, including central merchandising, licensing, and gaming. The BCCI will now take these recommendations to the IPL Governing Council for further deliberation and evaluation before formulating the IPL player regulations,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal told reporters in Mumbai that there was a big debate over whether a mega auction should be held, where the franchise is in favour of having one. He added that the house is also divided on continuing with the Impact Player rule, which the franchise is against it, citing it hindering the growth of genuine all-rounders in Indian cricket.

Jindal also said the BCCI will get back to all team owners’ by August over IPL 2025 rules around mega auction, retentions and everything related to it. Other IPL owners who arrived in Mumbai for the meeting include Kiran Kumar Grandhi, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, Sanjiv Goenka (Lucknow Super Giants), Rupa Gurunath (Chennai Super Kings), Kavya Maran (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Ness Wadia (Punjab Kings).

Rajasthan Royals had co-owner Manoj Badale, CEO Jake Luck McCrum and Executive Chairman Ranjit Barthakur in attendance, while Amit Soni (Gujarat Titans) and Prathmesh Mishra (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) also attended the meeting. A few owners attended the meeting via video conferencing, which included the Ambani family of Mumbai Indians.

