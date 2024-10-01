BCCI extends athlete monitoring system for state associations

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday informed that state associations will be able to access the Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) and the costs of it will be borne by the board. In a letter addressed to the president and honorary secretary of BCCI member associations, Shah highlighted the features of the AMS that allow players to monitor their workload and other performance-related data in real time via the app.

"After our recent inauguration of the new BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, I'm pleased to apprise you that the BCCI shall offer an Athlete Monitoring System (AMS) for all State Associations - with costs being borne by BCCI. The state associations can now avail the following benefits in a bid to standardize player monitoring to ensure better management and enable peak performance for the players," Shah wrote in a letter to state associations.

"The BCCI Centre of Excellence team will be reaching out to you shortly. I urge you to take this opportunity forward for each of your respective states," it added.

Features of the AMS

Over the past two years, the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) has developed customised plug-and-play modules tailored to players' needs, featuring a comprehensive dashboard that integrates standardised health and fitness protocols. The platform offers a one-page dashboard for administrators, athlete risk and readiness dashboards, and performance alerts for coaches and administrators. It enables efficient data creation and segregation across multiple teams, along with enhanced injury recording, surveillance, and analytics features.

The system streamlines player scheduling for rehab and fitness activities and includes an app for athletes and professionals with integrated communication. Through this app, athletes can monitor fitness and workload in real-time, receiving workload management alerts, while coaches can conduct fitness testing, and evaluations and generate compliance reports. Additionally, the platform supports internal messaging and media sharing to ensure seamless collaboration.

