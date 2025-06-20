Bavuma ruled out of Zimababwe Tests, Maharaj to lead South Africa on tour

Johannesburg, June 20 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring strain suffered during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at Lord's last week.

Bavuma, who will undergo further scans to determine the extent of the injury, battled the pain during the second innings and played a pivotal knock of 66 along with Aiden Markram's 136 which guided them to the WTC title.

In Bavuma's absence, the world champions will be led by spinner Keshav Maharaj in the series which gets underway from June 28 in Bulawayo. The series will also mark the start of the new WTC cycle for both sides.

"Proteas Men’s Test captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe due to a left hamstring strain," Cricket South Africa wrote on X.

"Bavuma sustained the injury while batting during South Africa’s second innings on day three of the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground. He is set to undergo further scans to assess the extent of the injury. Keshav Maharaj will captain the side in his absence," it added.

Proteas squad includes five uncapped players as South Africa have opted to rest several of their regular all-format players, including Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will only be available for the second Test.

This marks Bavuma’s third hamstring injury in under two years. He previously suffered one during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he played in the semi-final while injured, and again during the Boxing Day Test against India. Additionally, he has dealt with recurring elbow issues and regularly plays with his left elbow heavily strapped.

Following the Zimbabwe series - where Bavuma may return - South Africa's upcoming schedule includes ODIs against Australia in August and England in September. Their next WTC campaign kicks off against Pakistan in October, followed by a tour of India in November.

Notably, South Africa won't host a home Test until October 2026, when they are set to face Australia. Bavuma has expressed his desire to continue playing through to the 2027 home ODI World Cup, provided his fitness allows.

South Africa squad: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi (second Test only), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.