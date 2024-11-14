Barcelona forward Fati suffers another muscle injury, likely to be out for a month

Madrid (Spain), Nov 14 (IANS) Ansu Fati's dreadful luck with injuries continued on Wednesday when FC Barcelona confirmed that the forward has suffered a hamstring injury that is likely to sideline him for around a month. The club posted on its website that the 22-year-old "suffered a muscular injury in the biceps femoris of his right thigh" during Wednesday's training session. As a result of the injury, he is expected to be out of action for about four weeks.

The injury will put on a break as he looks to recover his place in the team after seven brief first-team appearances (four in La Liga and three in the Champions League), reports Xinhua.

It's Fati's second injury of the campaign after a problem with his right foot that affected him in pre-season and a repeat of the problem that saw him out of action for almost three months, while on loan at Brighton last season.

Fati has struggled with muscle injuries since returning from a serious knee injury that he suffered in November 2020, with a torn hamstring he suffered while playing in Bilbao in January 2022, which saw him miss a further three months.

Earlier in the year, Fati had to pull out of the club's tour of North America in July as he suffered a foot injury. Fati suffered an injury to his right foot and underwent conservative treatment in Barcelona.

Fati carried out specific training routines in an attempt to build his fitness and missed the chance to convince coach Hansi Flick as he missed matches against Manchester City, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

