Barca suffers another blow from Roberto's injury

Madrid, Oct 18 (IANS) FC Barcelona's injury crisis worsened on Wednesday as club captain Sergi Roberto has suffered a muscle injury to his left calf.

The injury means he will miss this weekend's game at home to Athletic Club Bilbao, next week's Champions League tie with Shakhtar Donetsk and the 'Clasico' against Real Madrid the following weekend, and is a doubt for the visit to play Real Sociedad on November 4.

The injury comes at the worst possible time for Barca coach, Xavi Hernandez, who already has Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde out injured, while Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal are also slight doubts, although both participated in a part of Barca's Wednesday training session.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.