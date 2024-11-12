Banks in South Korea to adjust operating hours on college entrance exam day

Seoul, Nov 12 (IANS) South Korean banks will begin operations an hour later than usual on Thursday due to the national college entrance exam, a local association of banks said on Tuesday.

Around 520,000 high school seniors and graduates were to take the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

In a move to help ease traffic in the morning hours, banks will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (local time), rather than their usual operating hours from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., according to the Korea Federation of Banks.

Such an adjustment is expected to be implemented in other financial institutions, though there could be exceptions for some branches located in airports and industrial complexes, among other places, officials said.

