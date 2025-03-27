Bangladesh: In 'shameless' act, mural at Liberation War Memorial covered with cloth during I-day celebrations

Dhaka, March 27 (IANS) The mural of the Liberation War Memorial Mancha in Lalmonirhat district was covered with cloth as Bangladesh celebrated its Independence Day, drawing huge criticism from people across the country who termed it as a "shameless interference" in the history of the Bengali nation.

Local media quoted district administration officials as saying that they had covered the mural in response to the demand raised by student outfit Students Against Discrimination (SAD) which said that it "does not align" with the spirit of the July Revolution.

The mural showcases the background of the 1950s language movement, the historic March 7 speech, the War of Independence, the formation of the Mujibnagar government, the dawn of the new sun in the independent land, the 1971 genocide by Pakistan, the heroic freedom fighters exulting in victory, the seven great heroes, the surrender of the Pakistani army, the jubilant crowd holding the national flag, and many other historic moments.

SAD, along with other student bodies, had led the violent uprising in July, overthrowing the democratically-elected government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Lalmonirhat Conscious Citizens Committee (Sonak) and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) strongly condemned and protested the move by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"If the mural memorial installed on the Liberation War memorial stage adjacent to Lalmonirhat Shishu Park is inappropriate for the current time, please authorities destroy the mural, but don't perform a circus by covering it with cloth on special days, yet keeping it open for everyone all year long," Sufi Mohammad, General Secretary of the Lalmonirhat Sammilit Sanskritik Forum, posted on social media.

Speaking with Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily, Prothom Alo, Lalmonirhat Sonak President Azizul Haque said that the mural at the Liberation War Memorial Hall highlights important events from the 1952 Language Movement to the great Liberation War of 1971. Covering such a mural with cloth on December 16, 2024 and on March 26 cannot be justified in any way.

He mentioned that such actions of the administration are completely contrary to the spirit of the Liberation War, as Bangladesh celebrated Independence Day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has rechristened different roads, buildings, and structures previously named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members and leaders of the Awami League. Bangabandhu Avenue has been renamed as Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue, according to an order issued by the DSCC.

About 1500 sculptures, murals, and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire, and uprooted all over the country since the Yunus government came to power in August 2024.

