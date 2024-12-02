Bangladesh seal 3-0 women's ODI series win over Ireland, boost chances of WC qualification

Dhaka, Dec 2 (IANS) Sharmin Akhter and Fargana Hoque stitched a 143-run partnership as Bangladesh beat Ireland by seven wickets to win the series 3-0 and boost their chances of sealing a direct qualification for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Previously, Bangladesh’s spinners took all ten wickets as Ireland made 185 in their full quota of 50 overs. In defence of the total, they removed Murshida Khatun inside the first five overs. But Sharmin and Fargana’s 143-run partnership for the second wicket put Bangladesh on the path to victory.

Their stand set a new record for Bangladesh in women’s ODIs for any wicket, eclipsing the 127-run stand between Rumana Ahmed and Sharmin against South Africa in 2017. Sharmin hit 72 and continued her sublime form after making 96 and 43 previously. On the other hand, Fargana made 61, her third fifty in a row, as Bangladesh made light work of the chase.

Aimee Maguire struck twice in two overs to send back the set batters in quick succession. But it was all too late for Ireland by then, as Nigar Sultana and Sobhana Mostary ensured there were no further hiccups as they reached home with 12.3 overs to spare.

Bangladesh's 3-0 series sweep also has massive implications for their direct qualification for the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 (IWC). Top five teams in the standings, including hosts India, will secure direct entry to the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Besides India, Australia, England and South Africa have already secured their places, but the battle for the remaining two automatic qualification spots has intensified following Bangladesh's series victory.

Bangladesh are now in seventh place in the standings, reigniting their hopes of direct qualification. With 19 points, they trail Sri Lanka (22 points) by three and New Zealand (20 points) by just one. Sri Lanka have completed their set of matches in this cycle, leaving their fate in the hands of other results.

New Zealand, currently in sixth place, face a challenging three-match series against Australia, while West Indies, sitting in ninth position with 14 points, have six games left in the cycle. Crucially, three of those matches will be against Bangladesh, offering them a chance to climb in the standings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have announced their T20I squad for the first two matches of the series against Ireland, starting on December 5 in the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Many regulars have been retained, while Disha Niswas, Shamima Sultana, and Sarmin Sultana are stand-by players.

Bangladesh squad (1st & 2nd T20Is): Nigar Sultana Joti (c & wk), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Taj Nehar, Shanjida Akhter Maghla

Stand by: Disha Niswas, Shamima Sultana, Sarmin Sultana

