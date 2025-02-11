Bangladesh promises to hold elections as pressure mounts on interim govt

Dhaka, Feb 11 (IANS) The Election Commission of Bangladesh on Tuesday said that it is preparing to hold the national elections anytime between December 2025 to June 2026.

"The Chief Advisor mentioned in his speech on December 16 last year that if elections are to be held with minimal reforms and political consensus, they can take place by December 2025. However, if more extensive reforms are required, elections may be held by June 2026," said Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah in a media briefing following a meeting with the Ambassadors and representatives from 18 development partner countries, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in Dhaka.

Sanaullah cleared that, at present, the Commission is not making preparations for any other elections. He, however, said that, if the government decides, the Commission is prepared to organise local government elections before the national polls, reported Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo.

The unceremonious exit of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a major political coup last August is being seen globally as a major setback to the democratic setup in the country.

Even though an interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus was formed on August 8, 2024 following the removal of Hasina, the mass violence took place in Bangladesh not only dealt a blow to its fragile democracy but also undermined the potential of being a secular state.

The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits. Any kind of dissent in Bangladesh over the past few months has been suppressed in the most brutal manner which is witnessed with the persecution of minorities, especially Hindus in the country.

US President Donald Trump's return to the White House last month also signalled tough times ahead for the current regime as the Trump 2.0 administration has made its stance on democratic and electoral reforms amply clear.

On Tuesday, US Charge d'affaires to Bangladesh Tracey Jacobson called on Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna as Washington continues to push Dhaka towards a stable and democratic future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.