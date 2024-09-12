Bangladesh: Four workers killed in Bogura oil tank explosion

Bogura, Sep 12 (IANS) A devastating oil tank explosion on Thursday at the rice bran oil unit of Majumdar Products Limited in Bogura, Bangladesh, has claimed the lives of four workers.

The tragic incident occurred around 2:15pm on Thursday at the company's facility in the Bhabanipur union of Sherpur Upazila, according to Sherpur Police Station chief Rezaul Karim Reza, bdnews24 reported.

The deceased workers have been identified as Md Imran, 31, Mohammad Saeed, 38, Md Rubel, 31, and Md Monir, 28, all residents of Officers Colony in Nilphamari's Syedpur Upazila.

Eyewitnesses reported that the four workers were engaged in repair work on a rice bran oil tank when sparks from welding came into contact with the oil inside the tank, triggering the explosion.

The workers were severely injured in the blast and were rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura. Unfortunately, doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

The bodies of the deceased workers are currently at the morgue of the hospital, according to Assistant Sub-Inspector Lalon Hossain of Shilimpur Medical Outpost.

Police are investigating the incident, and authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken following a thorough investigation, said OC Reza.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

