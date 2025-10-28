Bangladesh: Four more people die of dengue, 2025 death toll crosses 270

Dhaka, Oct 28 (IANS) Four more people have died of dengue in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, increasing the number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 273 in 2025, local media reported.

During the same period, 1,041 more patients were admitted to hospital with viral fever, increasing the total number of infected patients in 2025 to 67,464, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS, new dengue cases were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (230), Dhaka Division (206), Barishal Division (174), Dhaka South City Corporation (140), Chattogram Division (120), Khulna Division (49), Mymensingh Division (49), Rajshahi Division (45), Rangpur Division (19) and Sylhet Division (9), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

A total of 575 people died of dengue in Bangladesh in 2024 while 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue in 2023.

On September 16, the DGHS announced new instructions for public hospitals to ensure treatment of dengue patients. According to the guidelines, all hospitals in Bangladesh must establish dedicated wards for dengue treatment and set up a specialised medical team. DGHS Director (Hospitals and Clinics) Abu Hossain Md Mainul Ahsan issued the directive.

The DGHS said hospitals must ensure special arrangements for dengue patients undergoing treatment. The hospitals have been asked to ensure facilities for NS-1 tests, emergency care, and sufficient medicines for patients, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Patients undergoing treatment for dengue in hospitals should be kept in a designated ward or room and ICU support must be prioritised when required. Furthermore, doctors and nurses have been given special responsibilities.

The directive called for a creation of a board comprising medicine, pediatrics, and other specialist physicians for the treatment of dengue and Chikungunya patients. Under the supervision of this board, trained doctors, medical officers and residents will provide care to dengue and Chikungunya patients.

According to the directive, the same board and doctors must provide treatment to suspected patients who come to outpatient departments in hospitals.

It also ordered hospital directors to send letters to city corporations or municipalities to conduct mosquito eradication and cleanliness drives around hospital premises. In addition, a dengue coordination meeting must be held at hospitals chaired by the director, superintendent and civil surgeon on every Saturday.

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