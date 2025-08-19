Bangladesh: Families of July protest victims demand resignation of Law Advisor

Dhaka, Aug 19 (IANS) Several family members of those killed and injured during last year’s July demonstrations in Bangladesh held a protest in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government’s Law Advisor Asif Nazrul.

The demonstration first began in front of the National Press Club before protestors took out a procession to the Secretariat, where they staged a sit-in, causing severe traffic congestion in the area.

They also raised various slogans including - 'Resignation, resignation, resignation, Asif Nazrul's resignation', 'One point, one demand, Asif Nazrul's resignation', 'Murderers roam outside, what is the judiciary doing', 'My brother is in the grave, why is the murderer outside', 'My brother's blood, I will not let it go in vain'.

“Even after a year, we have not received justice for the murder of my child. The government is mocking justice. We see the accused getting bail in exchange for money, yet the law advisor is unable to take any action,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper Dhaka Tribune quoted Bulbul Karim, father of one of the deceased, as saying.

“If the July injured take to the streets again, the consequences will not be good. The families of the deceased and the injured fear no one. The government must keep this in mind," said Aminul Islam, who was injured during last year’s July protests.

Reports suggest that as the protestors marched towards the Secretariat, police blocked their way, triggering scuffles between officers and demonstrators.

Safat Siddiqui, mother of slain Ahnaf, accused the police of mistreating and physically assaulting the families.

“The police hurled abusive language at us — I cannot even repeat what they said. I was kicked by the police. We came here with a just demand,” she said.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division Police Masud Alam said that while the families' demands would be forwarded to the authorities, the blockade created trouble for the public.

Last year, in July, Bangladesh witnessed a violent student movement demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs, which led to the overthrow of the democratically-elected government of the Awami League led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August following the violent student protests was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up of the country.

Since Hasina’s ouster, Bangladesh has been gripped with numerous protests and extreme lawlessness under the Yunus-led interim government.

