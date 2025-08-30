Bangladesh: BNP says those backing Proportional Representation system have 'ulterior motives'

Dhaka, Aug 30 (IANS) In an escalating political standoff ahead of next year’s general election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday said that those backing the Proportional Representation (PR) system have "ulterior motives". The party stated that there is no mention of a "PR system" in Bangladesh's Constitution, local media reported.

Speaking at the opening of Netrokona district BNP's triennial council, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed took an indirect dig at the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami.

“According to their statement, if elections are not held under a PR system, they will not allow polls in Bangladesh. Today, I am announcing that the national election will be held in the first half of February next year, before Ramadan begins. No one will be able to stop it,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted the BNP leader as saying.

"Article 65(2) of Bangladesh's constitution clearly states that 300 members of parliament shall be elected directly from territorial constituencies. There is no mention of any PR system or provision." He added, citing the Constitution of Bangladesh.

Salahuddin alleged that those issuing misleading statements to delay or hinder the election were deceiving the public.

“Candidates are reaching out to the public, and people are ready to vote. Anyone speaking against elections will be rejected by the people,” he added

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the interim government's Chief Advisor, asserted that the national election will be held as scheduled in the first half of February, insisting that no force will be able to obstruct it.

“We are saying firmly that the election will be held in the first half of February. There is no force that can stop it," Bangladesh's leading daily Dhaka Tribune quoted Alam as saying.

“The election will definitely be held before February 15, within the first half of February. No kind of conspiracy will be able to halt it," he stressed.

On Friday, Jamaat accused Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus of breaking his promise, claiming that the recently announced roadmap was designed to derail the prospect of a free election.

“The Chief Advisor has broken his promise by announcing the election roadmap; this roadmap is a blueprint to derail a fair election,” said Jamaat leader Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, addressing a public event.

Taher also stated that the Election Commission has committed a serious crime by unveiling a roadmap without clarifying whether the polls would be held based on the previous traditional method or the newly proposed PR system

“We will not let this happen. We will compel the government and the Election Commission that elections must take place based on the July Charter refund and PR,” he further said.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty over the next general elections since the democratically elected government of Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was overthrown during violent protests last year.

The political parties that collaborated with Yunus to remove Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals and the timing of the next polls.

