Azerbaijan says willing to participate in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

Baku, Sep 7 (IANS) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has expressed a willingness to participate in resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, should such involvement be deemed necessary, local media reported.

Speaking on Friday at the International Cernobbio Forum, Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's historical and diplomatic connections with both nations, underlining Azerbaijan's readiness to engage in mediation efforts, reports Xinhua news agency, citing local media AZERTAC.

"For a hypothetical possibility, it is possible," Aliyev said in response to a question from the forum's moderator.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan, along with Russia and Ukraine, was part of the Soviet Union for 70 years, which has resulted in deep-rooted ties on both people-to-people and political levels.

"We consider our relations with Russia and Ukraine to be very good. We strongly support Ukraine's and all countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty," Aliyev emphasised.

However, he ruled out his country's participation in the anti-Russian sanctions campaign, maintaining a pragmatic approach to its relations with both countries.

Aliyev noted that while Azerbaijan has not sought to take a leading role in conflict mediation, it is prepared to step in if needed. "We have never initiated that. I know there are many others who want to be involved. But if our involvement is needed, we are ready," he added.

