Azerbaijan declares national mourning over air crash

Baku, Dec 25 (IANS) Azerbaijan has declared Thursday a national day of mourning for the victims of the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operating a Baku-Grozny flight.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an official order to observe the day of mourning in response to the tragedy on Wednesday.

Aliyev, who was in Russia's airspace en route to St. Petersburg for a summit at the time, ordered his flight to return upon learning of the accident.

The aircraft with flight number J2-8243 crashed near Aktau Airport in Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) has reported 28 survivors, while rescue operations are underway.

There were 67 people onboard, including 62 passengers and five crew members, Azerbaijan Airlines said on X, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kazakh media said the passengers aboard included 37 citizens from Azerbaijan, 16 from Russia, six from Kazakhstan, and three from Kyrgyzstan.

The initial cause of the tragedy appears to be a bird strike.

The MES dispatched 52 personnel and 11 units of equipment to the site, where the aircraft was found to be on fire.

The Embraer 190 aircraft is designed to carry between 96 and 114 passengers, depending on its cabin configuration. The aircraft can fly up to 4,500 km.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft took off from Baku 11 minutes ahead of schedule. While flying over the Caspian Sea, it issued an emergency signal.

Azerbaijani media reported that the aircraft was unable to obtain permission to land in Grozny due to fog, leading it to be redirected to Makhachkala and later to Aktau.

Online flight tracking apps showed the plane flying over the Caspian Sea and heading towards its destination, in Chechnya. As the plane entered Russia's territorial borders, it started circling near the airport. Following this, it requested an emergency landing.

At 6:28 am local time, the plane crashed a few kilometres away from the airport.

According to FlightRadar24, the plane was exposed to "strong GPS jamming, which made the aircraft transmit bad ADS-B data."

Azerbaijan Airlines has assured that more information will be provided, while local authorities and emergency services are investigating the crash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.