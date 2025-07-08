Awami League highlights 'unprecedented threats' to press freedom in Bangladesh

Dhaka, July 8 (IANS) Highlighting the "unprecedented threats" to press freedom in the country, Bangladesh's Awami League party on Tuesday stated that as many as 51 journalists from the South Asian country have expressed their grave concern over the ongoing killings, torture and harassment against mediapersons under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

"412 journalists have been accused in fabricated or harassment cases, 39 journalists arrested, many without bail or trial. Over 1000 journalists fired, 168 press cards revoked, 101 press club memberships cancelled, more than 100 bank accounts frozen, over 300 journalists face travel bans, at least 10 journalists have been killed, with no justice served," the party posted on X while quoting content from an open letter written by the journalists which was reported by media outlet Daily Republic.

The journalists have demanded an immediate end to harassment, justice for slain colleagues, bail for imprisoned journalists, and restoration of the Dhaka Union of Journalists' operations.

According to the report, the journalists, in their letter, condemned "murder cases, dismissals, killings of journalists, torture, and harassment" against journalists while also demanding that the office of the Dhaka Union of Journalists, which has been locked for 11 months now, be reopened.

"We, journalists from various media outlets, are observing with deep concern that the country is now hostage to mob terrorism. The media is also not out of this hostage situation. The journalist community is in a frightening situation due to incidents such as murder cases, dismissals, attacks on media offices, killings and torture of journalists. Mob terrorists have slaughtered cows in front of the offices of several top newspapers in the country and organised a banquet-like event," read the statement.

"Mob terrorists identified by public announcements are committing these incidents. But they are not being brought under the law. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to assume that some powerful group is sponsoring these," it added.

The statement asserted that every citizen of the country has the right to legal remedy or bail, but journalists imprisoned for "unknown reasons" are being deprived of that right. It further highlighted that journalists are being imprisoned for months without trial which are "clear violations of human rights".

"We had hoped that the interim government would rise above party affiliation and bring this mob terrorism under control, protect media workers from being subjected to various forms of oppression and harassment, and provide job security. So that journalists can do objective journalism without fear. But even after almost a year since the interim government took power, there is no significant improvement in the situation. As a result, we are deeply concerned," the signatories mentioned.

They also demanded justice for all journalist murders and torture, condemned the harassment, and called for bail to be granted to imprisoned journalists.

"We call on the government to ensure media freedom and stop the harassment of journalists. Take action against those who are openly threatening and trying to intimidate the media. Avoid trying to silence journalists' voices with political tags," the statement emphasised.

