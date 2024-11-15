Australia's UN vote in favour of Palestinian sovereignty 'building momentum' towards two-state solution: minister

Canberra, Nov 15 (IANS) Australia's decision to vote in favour of permanent Palestinian sovereignty at the United Nations (UN) was a step towards a two-state solution, the government has said.

Australia on Thursday joined over 150 countries in backing a UN committee resolution to recognise the permanent sovereignty of Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.

Australia had previously abstained or voted against the permanent sovereignty resolution since it was first introduced to the UN in 2003.

Addressing the vote on Friday, Jason Clare, Australia's Minister for Education, said it was about building momentum toward a two-state solution.

"What this is about is building momentum to a two-state solution. We need to end the killing and start the talking," he told Seven Network television.

"This is a vote by more than 150 countries to build momentum, to build two countries behind secure borders where people can live in peace rather than what we see at the moment," he said.

A spokesperson for Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, said that Australia does not agree with everything in the resolution but that the vote reflects international concern about Israel's actions, Xinhua news agency reported.

It came after Australia in May voted in favour of granting Palestinian observers full membership of the UN and in December 2023 voted in favour of a ceasefire. The US voted against both of those propositions as well as Thursday's draft resolution.

Australia also on Thursday voted in favour of a second draft resolution calling on Israel to assume responsibility and pay compensation to Lebanon for its role in a 2006 oil spill.

