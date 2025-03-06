Australian state issues emergency evacuation warnings ahead of cyclone landfall

Sydney, March 6 (IANS) Australia's New South Wales (NSW) State Emergency Service issued emergency evacuation warnings on Thursday as tropical cyclone Alfred edges closer to the country's east coast.

Residents in the Northern Rivers region in northeastern NSW were urged to evacuate by 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, as rapid river rises and heavy rainfall are expected to cause widespread flooding across local catchments, and fallen trees may potentially block safe evacuation routes.

"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water, and other essential services," said NSW State Emergency Service State Duty Commander, Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan.

Hogan warned that it could become too dangerous for the emergency service to carry out rescues, and that buildings may not be able to withstand the impact of floodwaters.

Residents have been advised to evacuate and stay with family, friends, or in alternative accommodation in areas not affected by flooding, or seek help from evacuation centers available throughout the region.

Residents in the southeast of Queensland and in the northeast of NSW are bracing for the cyclone with the severity having not been seen in the region since 1974.

"This is a very dangerous weather system," warned the NSW State Emergency Service, adding a combination of gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread flooding are expected over the coming days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), the category two system is expected to cross Australia's east coast Friday night or early Saturday morning, most likely between Noosa and Coolangatta, the location of the Gold Coast Airport.

More than 4 million residents of Brisbane, Gold Coast, and Sunshine Coast, among other cities of Queensland and NSW, have been placed on a formal warning by the BOM, Xinhua news agency reported.

Major Australian airlines suspended operation in Brisbane on Thursday. Gold Coast Airport in the southernmost Queensland has shut down since Wednesday afternoon until further notice, while Sunshine Coast Airport continues to function as usual.

Public transport remains suspended on Thursday and Friday, with further updates to come.

Weather forecasts predicted daily rainfall amounts between 200 mm and 400 mm, potentially exceeding 800 mm in total over the course of the storm.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.