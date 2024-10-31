Australian research links brighter nights to increased risk of death

Canberra, Oct 31 (IANS) Exposure to bright lights at night and darker days is associated with an increased risk of death, an Australian research has found.

The research, published on Thursday by Flinders University in South Australia, analyzed over 13 million hours of data collected from light sensors worn by 89,000 people.

It found that those who were exposed to high levels of light at night had a 21-34 percent increased risk of death while those exposed to high levels of daylight had a 17-34 percent reduction in their risk of death.

The authors said that light exposure at night disrupts the body's circadian rhythm, the cycle of physical, mental and behavioral changes over 24 hours, by weakening the signal of the central pacemaker that orchestrates the rhythm.

"Exposure to brighter nights and darker days can disrupt our circadian rhythms, a disruption that is known to lead to various health issues including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, mental health issues and increase the risk of death," Sean Cain, senior author and sleep expert from Flinders University, said in a media release.

"These new insights into the potential adverse impact of light have shown us just how important personal light exposure patterns are for your health," Cain said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lead author Daniel Windred said the findings demonstrated the importance of maintaining a dark environment across the late night and seeking bright light during daylight to enhance circadian rhythms.

The study was based on data from 89,000 United Kingdom Biobank participants aged 40-69 who wore light sensors on their dominant wrist for seven days under free-living conditions between 2013 and 2016. Participant mortality was captured by the National Health Service across a follow-up period of eight years.

