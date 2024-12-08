Australia: Two seriously injured in Melbourne stabbing spree

Sydney, Dec 8 (IANS) Two men have been seriously injured in a stabbing spree in Melbourne's northwest, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday.

Police in the Australian state of Victoria said that a group of men approached and allegedly assaulted an 18-year-old man outside a shopping centre on Lake Street in Caroline Springs, 20 kilometres northwest of central Melbourne, at around Saturday midnight, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 18-year-old was stabbed and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Victoria Police said that the group of assailants fled in a dark-coloured vehicle and drove further along the street before allegedly attacking another man and stealing his phone.

The 22-year-old second victim also suffered serious stab wounds and was hospitalised.

Police detectives have commenced an investigation into the attacks and asked anyone with information to come forward.

