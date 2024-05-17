Australia sanctions entities linked to North Korea arms supply

Sydney, May 17 (IANS/DPA) Australia on Friday imposed financial sanctions on six entities linked to North Korea’s supply of weapons to Russia.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the continued transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia was a "flagrant violation" of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"Australia condemns, in the strongest possible terms, North Korea’s illegal export and Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles, in support of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine," she said in a statement.

"The use of North Korean ballistic missiles by Russia increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's illegal and immoral war of aggression and undermines the global non-proliferation regime."

Wong said deepening cooperation between North Korea and Russia had "grave security implications" for Europe, the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Together with our partners, we call on North Korea to engage in constructive dialogue and move toward permanent peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Wong said.

"Australia remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine to defend itself. Today’s announcement underscores that those who provide material support to Russia’s illegal and immoral war will face consequences."

Tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are high. Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has significantly increased the scope of its weapons tests, including the testing of nuclear-capable missiles, and has stepped up its rhetoric against the US and its allies.

