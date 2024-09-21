Australia await Ashleigh Gardner’s availability for second T20I against NZ

Mackay, Sep 21 (IANS) Australia will wait until Sunday to determine whether star allrounder Ashleigh Gardner will be fit for the second T20I against New Zealand in Mackay, following her collision with teammate Georgia Wareham that saw her miss the series opener.

Despite not being diagnosed with a concussion, Gardner was sidelined for the first match as a precaution due to her history of head knocks. She trained with the team on Saturday morning and will continue to be monitored after the session. Wareham, who played in Thursday’s match, has shown no signs of concussion and also trained without issues.

Australia are eyeing a series-clinching victory on Sunday after securing a five-wicket win in the opening game.

Beth Mooney, who is set to play her 100th T20I on Sunday, reflected on the team's performance in the first match, emphasising areas for improvement. “It was a good game for us (but) not a great one,” Mooney told cricket.com.au.

“We’re looking to sharpen up every facet of the game, maybe getting off to a better start with the bat and tidying up with the ball.”

New Zealand posted 140 in the opening game, which Mooney called below par. “They perhaps were a few runs short, so we’ll have to adjust tomorrow night if they come out hard,” she added.

With the T20 World Cup in the UAE just around the corner, Australia are using this series as preparation, followed by warm-up matches against England and the West Indies in Dubai. Their first World Cup game is against Sri Lanka on October 5.

Mooney noted the importance of the series, saying, “It’s a great opportunity for us to try a few different things and really nail that style of play we’ve been discussing.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine remains uncertain for the second game as she continues her recovery from an ankle injury sustained during The Hundred.

The White Ferns are taking a cautious approach with their star player ahead of the T20 World Cup.

