Aus man arrested over smuggling $3.7 mn worth of drugs

Canberra, March 28 (IANS) An Australian man was arrested at the Hobart Airport in Tasmania state, after he was found to be carrying A$5.5 million ($3.7 million) worth of cocaine and methylamphetamine, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was arrested on Monday night jointly by by Tasmanian Police and Australian Federal Police (AFP), reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, while police officers were conducting drug screening on incoming passengers, the man was indicated to be in possession of a controlled substance.

After searching the man's belongings, the police discovered 2 kg of cocaine and 3.5 kg of methylamphetamine.

The man, who had recently arrived on a flight from Sydney, was taken to the Hobart Police Station, where he was interviewed and charged with trafficking controlled substance.

The man was detained and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

