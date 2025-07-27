AU welcomes France's recognition of State of Palestine

Addis Ababa, July 27 (IANS) The African Union (AU) welcomed France's announcement to officially recognise the State of Palestine, describing it as a "significant step" that aligns with the AU's longstanding position.

In a statement issued Saturday, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his intention to recognise the State of Palestine, "aligns with the longstanding position of the African Union."

Youssouf said the bloc's position was recently reaffirmed during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the summit, which brought together African heads of state and government at the headquarters of the AU in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in February this year, reiterated "Africa's collective commitment to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and statehood."

The chairperson of the 55-member continental bloc described France's announcement as "a significant step toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, grounded in international law and relevant United Nations resolutions."

Youssouf also reiterated the AU's "unwavering support" for the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security. He further encouraged other countries to follow suit in supporting "the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people."

On Thursday, Macron announced that France will officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming 80th session of the UN General Assembly in September.

