AU commissioner calls for urgent action to address structural deficits in education funding

Addis Ababa, Feb 16 (IANS) African Union (AU) Commissioner for Education, Sciences, Technology and Innovation Mohammed Belhocine has called for urgent action to address structural funding deficits in education and eradicate learning poverty in Africa.

Briefing journalists on the margins of the AU summit on Friday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Belhocine said Africa needs to mobilise sufficient funds and implement Nouakchott Declaration to promote quality education across the continent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Adopted late last year, the Nouakchott Declaration commits African nations to transformative actions, including making public education compulsory.

"Ensuring full implementation of the Nouakchott Declaration, particularly in areas of compulsory education and increased financing, scaling up digital learning innovations, and deepening partnerships to mobilise resources are essential to transform education in Africa," Belhocine said.

The AU declared 2024 as the "Year of Education," under the theme "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century," aiming to strengthen education systems, promote innovation, and foster resilience in learning.

Belhocine pointed out that the AU has given significant attention to strengthen education financing, foster multi-stakeholder partnerships, and ensure equitable access for all learners, especially girls, youth, and children in conflict zones during 2024.

Noting that education is key to unlocking Africa's potential and accelerating social progress, economic growth, and sustainable development, he stressed the need to reintegrate more than 100 million out-of-school children.

"We have in Africa more than 100 million children that are not going to school or dropped out of primary or secondary schools. So, we need to give them a second chance. The only way to have real opportunities for them is to have strong technical and vocational education and training policies and strategies at continental level," the commissioner said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.