ATP Challenger series: Sumit Nagal wins eighth match in 10 days to reach semis in Perugia

Perugia (Italy), June 14 (IANS) Top Indian singles player Sumit Nagal continued his superb form, winning an eighth consecutive match in 10 days to advance to the semifinals stage of Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Perugia, a Challenger-level event in Italy.

On Friday, Nagal got the better of Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in straight sets, winning 6-4, 7-5 in one hour 55 minutes encounter in the men's singles quarterfinal in Perugia.

Sixth seed Nagal, who won the Heilbronn Challenger last week, maintained his brilliant form as he stormed into the semifinals in Italy, sending down 72% first serve compared to 64 percent by his Polish opponent. On the second serve, Nagal won 68 percent points while Kasnikowski managed only 46%.

The Polish player served four double faults to one by the Indian while Nagal saved five of the six break points he faced as Kasnikowski managed to survive five out of eight.

Nagal has moved up to 77th in the World Rankings after his fine performance in the French Open and the Heilbronn Challenger. He has qualified for the Paris Olympic Games based on his singles rankings.

