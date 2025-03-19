Athletes will get opportunities to advance if sports get the right platform: Madan Lal

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) World Cup-winning cricketer Madan Lal has stressed the importance of promoting every sport to create opportunities for young players. He believes that when the right platform is provided, it will not only fuel interest in sports but also offer athletes the chance to grow and develop their careers.

Madan Lal, speaking at an event organized by Billion Sports, highlighted how crucial it is for sports to receive proper attention and infrastructure.

"I feel every sport should grow and more the sport grows, more will be people interested in taking up the sport. So I feel this is brilliant initiative by Billion Sports. When sports get the right platform, athletes will have opportunities to advance, and people's interest will also grow," he remarked.

The cricketer emphasized that as the sports ecosystem expands, athletes can expect greater opportunities for advancement, which will lead to increased public interest.

Billion Sports has taken a major step forward with the launch of its OTT platform and the announcement of Spocobook.

The event, held in Delhi, also featured notable personalities such as Gurusharan Singh, the former General Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, and Bijender Goel, the founder of the Pythian Games. During the occasion, the German Football Delegation were honoured for their contributions to global football development and international collaborations.

In his speech, Ashish Mishra, Co-founder of Billion Sports, shared that while the initial goal was to organize a cricket tournament, the founders soon realized the potential in other sports as well. This led to the creation of a platform aimed at supporting various sports and offering a stage for emerging talent.

